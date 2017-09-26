Kingsley Sarfo handed debut call-up ahead of Uganda qualifier

Sarfo has been one of the great sensations in the Swedish top flight league <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506454232_792_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Malmo FF star Kingsley Sarfo has earned his debut call-up into the Black Stars, just hours after pledging his international future to the country of his birth.

The 22-year-old has been named in a 26-man squad announced by coach Kwesi Appiah to face Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The midfielder, who plays in the attacking midfield of left-wing position, was part of the 30-man Ghana squad called for the matches against Ethiopia, Mexico and USA back in June and July.

Sarfo, who has been spotted by the new Ghana coach, has been one of the great sensations in the Allsvenskan – the Swedish top-flight – where he made the switch from IK Sirius to giants Malmo FF.

The midfielder is now available for Ghana’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala on October 7.

Playing for the Black Stars in next month’s match against the Cranes will permanently tie him to Ghana.

Sarfo was born in Ghana to Ghanaians parents and moved to Sweden just three years ago after playing for the Ghanaian side Golden Booth Academy.

