Kasim Nuhu earns maiden Black Stars call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-26

Ghanacrusader.com can exclusively reveal that Young Boys Bern defender, Kasim Nuhu, has been handed maiden call up into the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda Cranes in the penultimate match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender has been very impressive for the Swiss side both in the league as well as the UEFA Europa League.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for the qualifier against Uganda as well as the friendly match against Saudi Arabia in the few coming days.

Meanwhile, reports in the media landscape suggest that Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have been left out the squad for the upcoming matches.