John Boye left out of Ghana’s squad to face Uganda

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-26

John Boye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506465034_101_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sivasspor defender John Boye has been left out of Ghana’s squad to face Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next month due to fitness concerns.

The 30-year-old is yet to return to the pitch since he suffered an injury while on international duty with the Black Stars last month.

The Turkey-based strong centre-back missed the double-header against Congo and will look to stretch his absence after being left out of the traveling party.

Hearts of Oak towering defender Vincent Atingah gets the chance to impress coach Appiah after he handed the CHAN star in his squad for the clash at the Mandela Sports stadium on October 7.