It’s official, Chris Attoh and Damilola are divorced

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-26

Earlier this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506413580_293_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After months of speculations and denials that his marriage to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite has hit the rocks, actor Chris Attoh has revealed that the rumours are true.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Damilola had walked out of the marriage.

The divorce reports gained currency after Chris posted several photos of his wife on social media, wishing her a happy second wedding anniversary on February 14, but Damilola failed to respond or do same.

Damilola subsequently denied the rumours after posting a birthday shout out to Chris, proclaiming her love for him.

In a major twist, Chris Attoh, granted an interview with Bella Naija, confirming that he and the actress are divorced.

According to him, “I believe throughout our marriage, it has probably been one of the most challenging things we have ever done, however, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.”

He added that “However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son.”

Even though they are no longer together, Chris noted that “Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends.”

“So more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work,” he concluded.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite tied the knot on February 14, 2015, and they have a son.