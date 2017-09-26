I won’t mind accepting GH¢500 for a show – Gospel musician

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto known as KODA disclosed that he doesn’t make money a priority in his ministry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506402643_226_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian gospel musician and producer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto better known as KODA has disclosed that he doesn’t make money a priority in his ministry.

He says he does not want to brand himself as an expensive singer so as to deter people from accessing him for gospel programmes.

Speaking to Accra FM recently, KODA revealed that he prefer everyone to be impacted and blessed by his God given gift rather than making huge sums of money. “I always try not to be too expensive.

If it becomes necessary that I should take GH¢ 500 to minister at a programme, I wouldn’t mind”, he said in an interview.

The talented gospel singer also disclosed that he once perfumed at a programme where members of his band went home with GH¢15 each from the honorarium they were paid. He added that none of his bandsmen got discouraged with the scanty fees but they were rather excited to have blessed souls with their ministration.

