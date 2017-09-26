I was once a taxi driver – Tommy Annan Forson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-26

play videoTommy Annan-Forson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506391749_390_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ace broadcaster, Tommy Annan-Forson, has disclosed that, he was a taxi driver in his early years in life.

Speaking on the KSM Show, Mr. Annan-Forson said he had to engage in the business to survive since there was no better option.

According to him, despite how challenging the job was, he enjoyed it due to the people he met and the interactions he had with them.

“I did taxi driving to make ends meet. There were so many things I had to do due to circumstances beyond control. I did Taxi driving while working at GBC. It was pretty tough. It was fun meeting people. People will look at me from different angles. It was pretty difficult but I enjoyed it. At a point in time, I realized that I had to do it for monetary reasons,” he noted.

The man with the sweet and sexy voice told host, KSM, that his claim to fame started as a night club DJ. Narrating how it begun, Tommy Annan Forson while admitting that he was not a fan of radio said he once listened to GBC, heard the intriguing voice of Jim Amekpofor which resonated so well with his ailing spirit and decided to go meet him the next day.

According to him, after meeting Jim, they became friends and that was how his rise to fame begun.

“There was a night club that was opening, called Babylon Night Club. Jim and Benny Owusu Antwi were the DJs. As a friend, we went for the launch and saw what they did. I had no clue about djing. My state of mind was being a mechanic. A couple of times, Benny and Jim didn’t turn up and so the owner of the night club said, ‘why don’t you go and play some music?’… I started doing that and gradually, I picked up. Tommy Annan Forson became a sensation. Night club DJ,” he narrated.

Tommy Annan Forson is the founder and owner of RABODEF Radio Academy. He is multiple award winning broadcaster with 22 awards to his credit including Life Time Achievement Award; 2013 Ghana DJ Awards.