I put sugar in my mouth the first time I kissed to make the kiss sweet – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

2017-09-26

Movie Producer, Shirley Frimpong Manso has disclosed that she had her first kiss when she was fifteen years old.

According to the ‘Perfect Picture’ producer, she pushed for the kiss because the boy in question was too cute to be ignored.

She indicated that she had wanted to kiss the guy for a very long time and that she had to rehearse for weeks before she kissed the guy.

Shirley Frimpong Manso noted that since she wanted the kiss to be sweet, she put sugar in her mouth when she finally had the opportunity to kiss the guy.