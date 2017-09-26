Hot Audio: Atta Mills died of throat cancer – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given credence to the assertion that the late President John Evans Atta Mills died of throat cancer.

His comment comes five years after the demise of former President John Atta Mills even his only surviving son, Sam Atta Mills, has said he has still not seen the autopsy report of his father.

Tragedy struck on July 24, 2012, when Atta Mills died at the 37 Military Hospital aged 68.

He had reportedly been battling with throat cancer, and in the days leading up to his death, had been in the US for some medical attention.

But his family led by Dr. Cadman Mills insisted the late President suffered a growth in his sinuses cased by polluted air.

However, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Asiedu Nketia who said he believes President Akufo-Addo smokes wee indicated that the declassified Wikileaks report about the health of the late President was right.

He noted that, if the late Atta Mills eventually died after the Wikileaks report, then the assertion that he had throat cancer is true.

“President Mills is dead and cancer also kills so if Wikileaks said he had throat cancer than it is true.

