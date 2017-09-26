Hot Audio: Appiah Stadium transferred to CID Headquarters

Police in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi has revealed popular NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been transferred to Criminal Investigations Department at the police headquarters in Accra.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng confirmed this in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM Tuesday.

She said the motive for the arrest, she noted will be will be determined by the CID in Accra.

Appiah Stadium is currently in police grips after he allegedly called President Akufo-Addo a ‘drug addict’.

The vociferous supporter of the (NDC) has since rendered an unqualified apology to the President after he claimed in an audio that has gone viral that the President smokes marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’.

But Appiah Stadium was picked up Tuesday morning in Kumasi and detained for some hours.

However, ASP Juliana Obeng said they only obeyed orders to effect the arrest but did not charge him.

“Why we arrested him and other details should be done not by the Ashanti Regional Police Command but by the CID Department which is National Headquarters in Accra” she added.

Click on attached audio for more

