Hot Audio: Appiah Stadium needs to be celebrated – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has put up a spirited defense for popular Kumasi-based NDC serial caller, Appiah Stadium for allegedly tagging the first gentleman of the land, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a ‘wee smoker’.

According to him, since President Akufo-Addo played a role in the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law during the first administration of the New Patriotic Party under John Kufour, Appiah Stadium should not be reprimanded for exercising his rights in what he described as freedom of speech against the President.

“Why should you fault Appiah Stadium for insulting the President? He (Nana Addo) played a role by repealing criminal libel law and allow freedom of speech and if he feels insulted, then he should sue Appiah Stadium and not allow the BNI to intimidate the boy” he said Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Tuesday.

Appiah Stadium was captured in an audio circulating pouring sickening invective on President Nana Addo during his recent visit to the United States.

The popular serial caller tagged the president a “wee smoker” and later likened him to a “monkey”.

Appiah Stadium was believed to have sent the recorded verbal abuse to some NDC platforms which was allegedly later leaked by his own group members – where it had since gone viral.

A top NPP guru, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka ‘Tomtom’ who was part of Ghana’s delegation to the US, said he would make sure Appiah Stadium is dealt with by the law.

Tomtom, who was furious by the insults said he will drag the Appiah Stadium to court; and subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the security agencies.

Though the acerbic-tongued supporter of ex-President John Dramani Mahama is now pleading for mercy, Mr Asiedu Nketia asked the President to rather protect Appiah Stadium for exercising his rights as a citizen of the country.

General Mosquito as he is popularly known believes Appiah Stadium should be celebrated rather than intimidated by the National Security.

“Appiah Stadium has utilized his rights and I think he should be celebrated for being bold and stating his stands on the President”.

“President Akufo Addo should rather protect him and stop the national security from intimidating those who speak freely. If he feels insulted, then he should sue him” he warned.

