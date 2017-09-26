Ghana-China Uranium deal: Minority demands details of agreement

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament is demanding that the Akufo Addo led-government submit to Parliament the full details of Ghana’s agreement with China following the handing over of the country’s highly-eriched uranium to the Asian giant.

According to the Minority, considering the recent Supreme Court decision in the GITMO 2 case when interpreting Article 75 of the Constitution of Ghana, “it is clear that this arrangement which has been shrouded in utmost secrecy ought to have received Parliamentary ratification at the very least before handing over our highly-enriched uranium to the Chinese if that is the path we consider to be in our strategic national interest.”

President Akufo-Addo revealed during his address to the United Nations 72nd General Assembly on Thursday the 21st of September, 2017 that: “Three weeks ago, highly-enriched uranium was flown out of Ghana back to China, signalling the end of the removal of all such material from the country. Our nuclear reactor has, subsequently, been converted to use low-enriched fuel for power generation. A world, free of nuclear weapons, must be in all our collective interest.”

A statement signed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa MP for North Tongu, and Ranking Member, Committee on Foreign Affairs, assured that the Minority will be pursuing this very important development in the spirit of transparency and good governance consistent with the view taken by the apex court of the land.