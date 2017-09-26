Financial burden weighing movie producers down – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

For many a talented movie maker, not enough financial assistance to support their work is a huge stumbling block, and talented director Shirley Frimpong-Manso seems to be singing the same song

The writer revealed that finding funding for her work is one of the most difficult things that characterize her job, especially since she aims for excellence with her work.

“Finding funding for the work that I do; it is nearly impossible. Truthfully, I have spent every money I made before I started making movies. You need a lot of money for movie making; especially if you want to do something quality,” she told Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Drive Time on Monday.

Frimpong-Manso, who is the CEO of Sparrow Productions; one of the leading production houses in Ghana, regretfully added that sometimes she did not necessarily get back the millions of dollars that go into a movie.



She answered in the affirmative when asked if she had had to ever secure loans to support her work.

According to her, every business is always exposed to such risk-taking to thrive.

“Yes, all the time. This business is like any other business. If you talk to entrepreneurs and people who own businesses; they’ll tell you what they go through. It’s what it is. You need to put yourself out there. You need to take risks. Some of it works, some of it doesn’t. You learn your lessons and hopefully you don’t repeat them.”

The ‘Potomanto’, ‘Rebecca’, ‘Devil in the Detail’, and ‘Perfect Picture’, Producer believes the movie market is still ‘taking baby steps’.

According to her, marketing and distribution of movies in the country has a long way to go adding “when you spend a lot of money doing something, there aren’t enough platforms that are ready to receive it.”

Frimpong-Manso is currently embarking on an acting workshop she calls ‘The Next Screen Star’ to unearth new talents.