Fans angry with Fancy Gadam over Kasapreko deal

Reports of a possible endorsement deal between current Tamale-based rapper, Fancy Gadam and leading beverage manufacturer, Kasapreko Company Limited is threatening the relationship of the musician and his fans.

According to information available, the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) New Artiste of the Year has been penciled to serve as an ambassador for one of Kasapreko’s non-alcoholic brands but his fans are unhappy. Some are angry to the extent that they have threatened to desert him should he decide to go ahead to sign the deal.

“ It can happen to you like, edey happen for me eeeeiya!!, who you are is where you come from, When you know your past try and look towards tomorrow””..

Lyrics of R2bees star bear endorsement deal which I believe pulled them down completely after high jacking the Ghana music industry for close to three years consecutively, on a contrary Sarkodie turned down a contract offered him by an alcoholic company (Balleys) thou it came with big money and he is still Sarkodie, before you take a step in life remember who you are and where you come from ..

The lyrics of this song is enough advice for #Fancy.. He should note : 1. It can happen to him like it happened to R2bees 2. Where he is, is because of where he comes from”, one of such angry fans posted on Facebook.

Real name Ahmed Mujahid Bello known, Fancy Gadem is the biggest music export from the northern part of Ghana in recent times and he enjoys massive support from the three northern regions. But being a Muslim dominated area and he being one himself, his fans feel a deal with an alcohol manufacturer is a spat in the face of their religion which must not be entertained.