Enyimba deny talks with Maxwell Konadu

Nigerian club giants Enyimba FC have debunked reports that they were about signing Coach Maxwell Konadu, who just led Ghana to the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations victory over Nigeria.

After Ghana’s 4-1 defeat of Nigeria, there were media reports that Enyimba had started talks with the coach, who is also an assistant manager in the main Black Stars’ team.

Yesterday, reported from the Ghanaian media indicated that Enyimba have put up an audacious bid to sign Konadu after his show of tactical brilliance in the just ended WAFU competition.

The ‘Peoples Elephant’ finished third in the just ended Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

Hyping Konadu’s credential, the report said the coach has redeemed his image by leading the home-based team to win the regional competition.

Dismissing the report yesterday, Enyimba’s Jude Anyadufu said the former African champions were looking for a coach.

“We are satisfied with our coach, so I don’t know where that story is coming from. Ignore it, there is no truth in it,”he told the guardian.