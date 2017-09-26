Ebony’s performance at church drew many to the cross

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Aside from hitting the airwaves with her songs, Ebony, known in real life, as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, creatively steals people’s attention with her looks, she sang a Don Moen’s song at church.

The 20-year-old Afrobeat artiste is always making headlines with her daring fashion choices.

It is quite interesting as Ebony sang a gospel song in church and people were crying for salvation and repentance.

The Poison hitmaker latest lyrics in Don Moen’s song, ‘You Said’ on that night was beautiful as her performance drew many to the cross.

Ebony who is tagged by many Ghanaians including the world at large as 90’s bad girl, is now a repented soul leading many to God.

In the video, the Ghanaian dancehall musician looked decent in her dress and wowed the crowd with her performance on the night.

Her melodious voice threw many people on stage, singing along and praising God as well.

She is best known in hiplife songs like, “date your fada”, “turn on the left” among others.

