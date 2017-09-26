Ebony performs her first gospel song in Church

Music of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Dancehall Empress, Ebony has pulled a surprise of everyone when she boldly performed her first gospel song by Don Moen titled ‘You Said’ in church.

The ‘Sponsor’ signer according to a video spotted on Youtube was clearly seen and heard singing Don Moen’s track ‘you Said’ perfectly.

She was able to move the church congregants to join her sing the song without any flaws, fears, or doubts. In the video, Ebony grabbed the microphone professionally as performed her first gospel song to the amusement of everyone present.

Most people were surprised they never thought she could do gospel considering her genre of music but she proved them wrong.

The only thing she could not do was to speak in tongues.

