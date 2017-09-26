e.TV Made in Ghana rewards indigenous barbers and hairdressers

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-25

The exhibition took place at the Food Court inside the Accra Mall <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506384445_481_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

e.TV Ghana has rewarded 3 hairdressers and barbers who emerged winners of the indigenous hairdressing and barbering competition organized over the weekend as part of the e.TV Made in Ghana exhibition.

As part of the competition, judges gave the barbers and hairdressers from the Hairdressers Association of Ghana were given specific indigenous styles to create on the heads of some selected individuals.

According to the judges, the creativity exhibited by the barbers and hairdressers indicate that Ghanaians are very creative and talented people.

The exhibition, which took place at the Food Court inside the Accra Mall, was officially opened on Thursday September 21 by Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Information and ran through to Sunday September 24. The e. TV Made in Ghana month has over the years, been accepted as the official period for the celebration of great indigenous inventers in the country.

This year’s edition dubbed ‘Ghana Inspires’, is meant to unearth great people who are doing marvelous things in their own small way to put Ghana on the map.

Princess Kugbedzi who came first for the hairdressers, won a hamper and 5,000ghc worth of airtime. Lily Abena Kwafoah placed second and walked away with a hamper and 3,000ghc worth of airtime. Felicia Mensah who also came third, was presented with a hamper and 2,000ghc worth of airtime.

Abass Ibrahim also placed first for the barbers and walked away with a hamper and 5,000ghc worth of airtime. Sylvester Boateng who also came second, was presented with a hamper and 3,000ghc worth of airtime. Prosper Zikpi placed third and was also given a hamper and 2,00ghc worth of airtime.

The competition was climaxed with a catwalk on a runway where models displayed the wonderful hairstyles by the hairdressers.

This year’s e. TV Made in Ghana Exhibition was heavily patronized by both vendors and clients who visited the Accra Mall Food Court Area.