Dr. Agyekum urges Black Princesses to harness talent

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-26

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kama Industries Limited and Mikaddo Holdings, Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo has urged the Black Princesses to harness their talents well to develop into better professionals.

He encouraged the U20 females to concentrate on polishing their talents and not to make money their priority.

Dr Addo, who is also the President of the Ghana Red Cross Society, was addressing the country’s Under 20 Women Football Team when he visited them at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre in Prampram to encourage and prepare them for their future endeavours.

“I have realised that the Black Princess are talented and they need to be mentored to make good use of the money they make.

“We see in this country where sportsmen and women make so much money and before you realise, they have become paupers, getting so poor,” he noted.

Dr Addo donated a football each to each of the 20 players and products of Mikaddo Holdings, which included two boxes each of Omega Oil Liniment and Smile Mouth Wash.

The Black Princess would be hosting their counterparts from Algeria on Sunday, October 1.