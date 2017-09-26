Direct Savings and Loans supports GAF

Direct Savings and Loans has donated some items to the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to support Exercise Starlight Stretch which is currently ongoing.

The items were 10 bags of rice and 5 gallons of cooking oil. The short presentation took place at the forecourt of the Headquarters on Thursday 7 September, 2017 at Kulum Shiri barracks, Teshie.

During the presenting of the items, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing of the company, Madam Zanobia Darkwa said, the donation was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and they were ever ready and willing to assist the Ghana Armed Forces whenever they were called upon.

She also stated that, despite the fact that, this was their first time of donating to GAF to support troops to achieve their operational goals, she was pleased with the warm welcome of the Command.

Lt Col Emmanuel Sampson, who received the items on behalf of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig Gen Oppong Peprah, noted that, the items would help feed the troops who are currently undergoing the exercise. He also expressed his gratitude to Direct Savings and Loans for their kind gesture.