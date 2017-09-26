Champions League wrap: Madrid, Tottenham secure three points

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-26

Real Madrid has now lost just 1 of their last 19 Champions League matches <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506466835_897_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Champions Real Madrid recorded their first victory against Dortmund in Germany with an emphatic 3-1 scoreline.

Bale shot the Los Blancos into the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo added a brace. Aubameyang got the equalizer for the Germans who now sit third in Group H.

Ronaldo netted his 410th and 411th goals for the club in his 150th UEFA club match after Gareth Bale’s sensational opener had put Madrid in front in what proved to be a thrilling encounter at Signal Iduna Park.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane got a hat-trick as Spurs defeated Apoel Nicosia 3-nil.

The in-form England international’s treble – his ninth for the club overall and sixth in 2017 – took his tally to 11 for club and country in September, an astonishing run after struggling through a dry August.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won their seventh successive game in all competitions against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Napoli defeated Feyenoord 3-1 as former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel’s brace gave Besiktas a win over RB Leipzig.

Spanish side Sevilla won 3-0 over FC Maribor. Vincent Aboubakar inspired FC Porto to a famous away win