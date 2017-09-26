Cal Bank is PCI DSS Certified

Cal Bank has announced that it has been awarded the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certificate – the highest global security certification, with the company echoing its pride at the achievement.

Founded in 2006 by major credit card companies like Visa and MasterCard, the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council was established to help evolve and promote the implementation of worldwide security standards (known as PCI DSS) to safeguard cardholder data.

At the presentation of the award, Mr. Douglas Essuah, Head of Cal Bank Card & Electronic Banking stated, “all payments and card transactions of Cal Bank processed/stored/transmitted met the highest possible standards for data security. To reach this stage, external auditors from NetHost Legislation (UK) meticulously examined and tested Cal Bank’s network architecture, physical and human security to ensure that it met the highest security”.

Dr. Abimbola, Director of NetHost Legislation (UK) also added, “Cal Bank’s commitment throughout the project was remarkable. Their investment into the latest fraud prevention and detection technology, best practice processes and human capital training puts Cal Bank at par with Banks globally.

Philip Owiredu, Executive Director of the bank added, “with this latest development, Cal Bank has built and maintained a secure business network system that will be less prone to successful attacks as there will be continual security checks to make sure compliance is maintained as a result of the risk management processes around cardholders‘ data.”

He further added that with the PCI DSS certification, merchants and other corporate entities that are connected to Cal Bank‘s infrastructure would further gain their customers‘ trust owing to the high level of security to personal card data.”

Frank Adu Jnr. MD of Cal Bank, also added that with the increasing fraudulent use of cardholders‘ data and the need to enhance security and customer confidence, Cal Bank initiated the process of becoming PCI DSS-certified and thereafter subjected itself to rigorous independent audit.

He concluded that the bank is set to release innovative FINTEC Solutions underpinned by the PCI DSS standard for card data security which will now underpin all our innovation.