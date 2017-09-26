CAF President offers Ghanaian pupils fully-paid trip to Cairo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The CAF President was touched by the action of the pupils

Two Ghanaian pupils have been honoured with a fully paid trip to visit the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo after CAF President Ahmad lauded their initiative to provide football kits for deprived children.

Brothers Kwabena Enti, 12, and Ekow Enti, 7, of the Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, started a project last year to collect football kits from their colleagues and other schools, and has seen about 150 football shoes and jerseys donated to children from more than ten clubs in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

On Friday (22 September 2017), CAF President Ahmad took time off his busy schedule on his four-day official visit to Ghana, to interact with the brothers at their school and lauded them for the great initiative.

The siblings were stunned to discover that many children from deprived communities play football barefooted and launched the initiative which has seen hundreds of football jerseys collected and donated to needy kids



The elder Enti noted that they have donated many pairs of boots since launching the initiative, after seeing kids swap shirts and shoes during games on his daily commute to school.

“We have been surprised by the number of boots that we have been able to give out and today’s visit by the CAF President means a lot. It tells us that people at the top have recognized what we are doing and it only makes us want to do more,” he said adding plans are advanced to reach out for donations from other schools from other parts of the country in their quest to take the initiative nationwide.

The CAF President was touched by the action of the pupils, who despite their tender ages are using football for good causes and believes such initiatives should be encouraged and rewarded, thus announcing an all-expenses-paid trip for the two boys to visit the CAF headquarters of CAF in Cairo, Egypt, to familiarize themselves with the activities of the continent’s football governing body.

“From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you for what you are doing for children your age alike who are unfortunately unable to afford jerseys and boots to play football,” Ahmad said at the gathering where the brothers were honoured.

“I am pleased to meet you and I’m very touched by what you are doing. This should come from elderly people, but for you to think of this great gesture – then i have to support it so we get this to a level where others can emulate,” he said.

The CAF President is scheduled to attend the final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations between host Ghana and Nigeria on Sunday (24 September 2017) in Cape Coast to wrap up his tour of the West African country.