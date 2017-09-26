Boakye-Yiadom chasing 30th goal in 2017 at FC Koln

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is chasing his 30th goal of the year should he score at German side FC Köln in Thursday’s Group H Europa League tie.

Remarkably, the 24-year old has scored 29, starting with a stunner against Hellas Verona for the erstwhile Latina Calcio in January.

Then 16 in the 19 games to the end of the season in Serbia, for current club Red Star Belgrade.

His breathtaking form continued into this season.

Boakye has scored 12 goals, 3 in 6 league appearances, 2 in a Ghana appearance, and 7 in 9 Europa League outings.

His form puts him in the class of the top strikers in the world, by numbers at least.

His average per game goal record of around 1.02 in 2017 alone is similar to Messi (+39 goals), Cavani (+34 goals), Lewandowski (+30 goals), Ronaldo (+29 goals) and Kane (+29 goals).

Red Star Belgrade are expected in Germany for the Köln fixture, hoping to put the disappointing 1-1 home draw in the opening fixture behind them.