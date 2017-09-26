Black Stars B players to take home $3,000 each for winning WAFU Trophy

Black Stars defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria to $100 000 in prize-money and the trophyt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506425420_364_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars B players will be given $3,000 each for winning the 2017 WAFU Tournament, Ghanacrusader.com can exclusively report.

According to sources close to Ghanacrusader.com, the 18 players that took part in the just ended championship have been promised the aforementioned amount.

Prior to the tournament, the Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah stressed that the team will not earn any winning bonus unless they win the championship adding that the tournament’s prize money which is $100,000 would be shared among the players should they win it.

And lo and behold they have achieved that feat after they thrashed Nigeria 4-1 to win the championship.

