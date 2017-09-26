Andre Ayew linked with move to Inter Milan

Andre Ayew, West Ham United <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506423622_579_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Andre Ayew has emerged as Inter Milan’s top transfer target as they aim to make the key signing next year.

Inter Milan are lining up a January swoop for the assistant Black Stars skipper according to reports from Italy.

Tuttomercatoweb claim the Serie A giants’ boss Luciano Spalletti is looking to finally get his man after failing to land the West Ham forward three times during his time with Roma.

Ayew has struggled since his big money move to the London club from Swansea city in August 2016.

He has been largely a bench player for Hammers boss Slaven Bilic this season and would appear to be a realistic target for the Nerazzurri, although things could change at the London Stadium if the Croatian gets the sack.

He has made 19 Premier League starts and scored seven goals for Swansea, having previously managed 12 in 34 for Swansea.

