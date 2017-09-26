Albert Adomah’s new found form delights Aston Villa manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-26

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has heaped praises on in-form Ghana winger Albert Adomah following his superb performance in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Adomah, who scored a brace for the Villans last week in their over 3-0 win Barnsley, followed that up by opening the scoring in their 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ahead of the Villans Championship clash with Burton Albion on Tuesday, Steve Bruce eulogized the winger’s new found form.

“He’s responded exactly how you want any player to. There’s been no sulking – he’s got on with it,” Bruce told the AVFC TV

“He’s back in the team because of the way he’s trained and because he’s behaved properly.”

“He got his chance and took it. How can I leave him out now?,”



“Three goals in two games – it’s a great response. He’s a great professional.” he concluded.

Adomah has netted four goals in the ongoing season for Aston Villa.