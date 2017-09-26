Akufo-Addo rewards Black Stars B $ 100,000 for WAFU Cup success

play videoBlack Stars B thumped rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506445228_647_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rewarded the Black Stars B with a cash prize of US$ 100,000 for winning the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

His Excellency announced the reward package after the team paid him a visit at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Tuesday.

The Black Stars B thumped rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday to remain the title they won four years ago in Kumasi.

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations had all 16-member countries of the sub-regional football governing body participate.

