Akufo-Addo meets Ivorian diplomats today on ITLOS ruling

President Nana Akufo-Addo will meet with diplomats from Ivory Coast, Tuesday, September 26, 2017, over the ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the two countries’ maritime dispute.

The meeting will discuss a roadmap on how to implement the judgment of the ITLOS Special Chamber.

“In this coming week, the Ivorian President will send envoys to Ghana and together the two governments will tell the world what it is they are willing to do in respect to this judgment.

“For now, the President will hold his peace until that engagement with the Ivorian envoys, and then we can let the Ghanaian people know what the formal positions of the two governments are with regards to the ITLOS government,” Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid revealed.

The Special Chamber on Saturday September 23, 2017, in its judgment read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber rejected Cote d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable and also ruled that Ghana has not violated Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with its oil exploration activities.