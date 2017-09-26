Akufo-Addo congratulates Merkel – AdomOnline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Mrs Angela Merkel on her re-election, for a fourth term in office, as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the elections of Sunday, 24th September, 2017.

“We congratulate also her Christian democratic political alliance (the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU)) for maintaining control over the German Parliament, the Bundestag,” Mr Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he hopes that Chancellor Merkel will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the German people adding that “it is also my overriding hope that the already strong Ghanaian-German relations will grow from strength to strength, on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.”