Aduana Stars summons Frank Nuttal to Ethics Committee

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017
Source: ghanacrusader.com
2017-09-26
Disgruntled Aduana Stars FC have summoned Accra Hearts of Oak manager , Frank Elliot Nuttal, to the ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association.
The Dormaa based side in an official letter called on the FA’s ethics committee to bring the expatriate trainer to order for using abusive words in their match day 26 clash in Accra.
In a letter spotted by www.ghanacrusader.com, Aduana Stars tasked the Ethics Committee of the Ghana football Association to whip the disciplinary axe on the Hearts of Oak manager for using unprintable words on their manager, Coach Yussif Abubakari.
The letter did not categorically spell out what kind of punishment awaits Frank Nuttal but a fine by the FA could be the likely option.
“Coach Frank Nuttal is found of raising abusive insults at other coaches in the ongoing Ghana premier league and if not for the patients of our coach, Yussif Abubakari, a nasty incident would have happened”, part of the letter reads.
Aduana Stars stay top in the ongoing Ghana premier league with four matches to the end of the season.
