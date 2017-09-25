Who is Medikal, I don’t know him – Kojo Cue

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017
BBnZ artiste, Kojo Cue has left the country in a State of Shock after he said he does not know who Medikal is.
The rapper when asked in an interview on Accra-based GhOne on whether Medikal is the leader of the new school of rap after Sarkodie and M.anifest, the Oseikrom President said “I don’t know any Medikal, the only Medical I know is Medical School”.
This reply from the BBnZ rapper is a confirmation that the two music gangs will give the music industry the ‘beef’ of the year to spice up the industry.