We’re poised to defend CAF Confederations Cup title – Solomon Asante

Soccer News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Solomon Asante <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506340830_217_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has underlined TP Mazembe ambition to defend their CAF Confederations Cup title after defeating Hilal El Obeid 5-0 in the quarter final on Sunday.

The Congolese giants are on course to defend their crown after impressively overcoming Sudanese side Hilal El Obeid 7-1 on aggregate to progress to the semifinal stage after winning 2-1 in Omdurman.

Asante, who was introduced in the 70th minute in the game, declares that the club is poised to defend their crown.

“Congratulations to my teammates. Last week, we managed to pick a draw in Sudan but we knew clubs from that part of the continent know how to play away games in Africa so our coach decided to deploy a different tactics from what we used there and God willing it paid off,” Asante disclosed to Happy FM’s Joe Debrah.

“It’s all good that we’ve made it to the semifinal round but we’re not resting on our laurels because this is not the first time we’ve made it to this stage in the competition. We are the defending champions and we know what to do to reach the final.”

“Our major aim is to defend the cup and thanks to the management team we have everything in place to realise that dream.”

The Lubumbashi-based outfit defeated Algerian side Mouloudia Bejaia 5-1 on aggregate to emerge winners of the 2016 edition.