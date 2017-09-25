We approached WAFU 2017 as a team – Isaac Twum

play videoIsaac Twum was named the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506346227_674_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Captain of the Black Stars B, Isaac Twum has credited Ghana’s victory in the just ended WAFU tournament to the collective effort of members of the team.

Ghana’s Black Stars B were declared winners of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations after thrashing rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-1 in the final at Cape Coasts Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The offensive midfielder, Isaac Twum after leading the team to win the game was named the best player of the competition.

Commenting on the tournament and his award, the Inter Allies midfielder said, he could not have been crowned the “Most Valuable Player” of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, if not for the support he had from the Coach and other players on the pitch.

“I didn’t do it alone. We had a team, we built a team and we were like friends and family so we helped each other. I’ll thank the almighty God for bringing us this far and also congratulates our Coach and the playing body as well because without them, there wouldn’t have been any team,” he said.

