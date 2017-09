play videoBlack Stars B won the 2013 and 2017 edition of the WAFU Cup



Ghana’s Black Stars ‘B’ defeated their Nigeria counterparts by 4-1 to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana in Cape Coast for the second time running.

Two goals from Stephen Sarfo one each from Vincent Atigah and Winful Cobbinah saw the Black Stars ‘B’ win the sub regional tournament in grand style.

