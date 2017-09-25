WAFU success makes up for CHAN disappointment – Konadu

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu believes winning the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations will make up for their inability to qualify for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The Black Stars clobbered arch-rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 24 to defend the title they won four years ago on home soil.

Striker Stephen Sarfo scored just before the half time whistle when he fired home from inside the box.

Second-half substitute Patrick Razak made a huge impact winning two penalties when he came on in the 57th minute.

The first one was converted by defender Vincent Atingah who was sent off late on after picking up a second yellow card.

Sarfo was at hand to convert the other and register his tournament’s fourth goal to win the Golden Boot award.

In injury time, Winful Cobbinah was teed up by his Hearts of Oak teammate Patrick Razak and he shot into a gaping net from 12-yards out.

Konadu was delighted his troops managed to cap an impressive display at the WAFU tournament with four goals in the final.

“We came into this competition under pressure because we lost to Burkina Faso at home and failed to qualify for the CHAN tournament,” said Konadu.

“That brought a bit of pressure onto the team but when we re-grouped, we made sure that we spoke among ourselves and made it a point that we are coming to this tournament to at least appease for the loss.

“We lost painfully to Burkina and everybody was down, but when this tournament started we came here with the aim that the only thing that can bring the joy back on the face of Ghanaians is to win the tournament.

“We started slowly but we gathered momentum and everything went well for us. We are delighted to lift the title.”