Upper East region crowned winners of National GOALBALL Championship

This year was the second edition of the competition after the first was held in Takoradi

Upper East Region are the new Champions of the National GOALBALL Championship.

Upper East were crowned Champions after beating Greater-Accra 9-5 in the finals played at the newly constructed Sports Hall at the University of Cape Coast.

The debutantes had progressed to the finals after defeating the Upper West Region in the semi-final clash.

Upper East who were arguably one of the minors prior to the competition defied the odds to beat the tournament favorites.

Greater-Accra looked to have snatched away the trophy in the first half as they led 3-1 but for a great came back from their counterparts.

In other games, Upper West Region also win bronze after recording a 6-4 in over the Ashanti Region who came into the competition with high hopes.

In the Women’s division, Greater-Accra defended their title after escaping a scare from the Central Region following an 8-7 win.

Outstanding players and teams were all rewarded with cash prizes and souvinors from the sponsors of the competition.

Last year winners Volta Region shockingly exited the competition at the early stages.

