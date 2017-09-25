UG to face Accra Technical University in 2017 Tertiary Football League opener

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The University of Ghana will battle rivals Accra Technical University in the opening match of the 2017 Tertiary Football League after the draw was conducted over the weekend.

The two Accra-based Universities will set the tone for what is expected to be a competitive league this year as they clash at the University of Ghana stadium on Saturday September 30.

The University of Ghana, who host teams in the Southern zone, will be boosted by the presence of their home fans with the traveling supporters of Accra Technical University expected to give them a good run for their money.

Marshalls University College will open their campaign against Ghana Technology University College while All Nations University College will battle Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

The Northern sector threw up some exciting pairings with host Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology battling it out with Garden City University College in the opening match.

Christian Service University College will clash with Kumasi Technical University while University while University of Education – Kumasi will battle it out with Baptist University College .

They will engage each other in a round-robin format with the first two teams qualifying to the top-four competition.

The historic 10-week competition has the full backing of the Ghana Football Association and the University Sports Association of Ghana throwing its weight behind it.

The Tertiary Football League is intended to get rounded talents who will pursue the sport to the highest level while combining it with education.