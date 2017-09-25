Thelma Adjei wins Vitamilk competition

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Vitamilk has presented prizes to the winner of the ‘King & Queen’ of health competition, Thelma Emelia Adjei, at the offices of Vitamilk in Accra.

The prize presentation ceremony was attended by some of the participants of the competition, management of Vitamilk and representatives of Palm Media, organisers of Girl Talk concert.

The Vitamilk ‘King & Queen’ of health competition is a social media competition being organised to reward people living a healthy life.

This competition seeks to find that male/female who possesses all the qualities that make up today’s well rounded, active and health conscious person.

According to the marketing manager of Vitamilk, Samuel Denkyi Boateng, his outfit decided to come up with the competition on social media to promote the health benefits of their products because “we want people to be health-conscious, do a lot of exercises, eat good food and practice healthy habit.”

He said the competition has yielded the result they were looking for adding, “We are hoping to bring out other forms of competitions on social media as well so that we can get our loyal customer rewarded in a way. We are rolling a new one which is called what do you like about Vitamilk.”

Vitamilk is the main sponsor of musical events such as Talk Concert, Girl Talk Hangout among others.