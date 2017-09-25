Stephanie Benson joins the ‘OneCorner’ challenge with crazy dance moves

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 September 2017

Many prominent people in the entertainment industry have joined the growing number of people to welcome the song ‘’one corner’’ and the ‘crazy dance’ it has been associated with.

Among such people is UK-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson who has been in the news lately after releasing her new sensual music video with dancehall artiste, Samini in their collaborative song ‘one more’.

During a show titled ‘’After hours’’, hosted by Mikki Osei Berko, popularly referred to as Master Richard or Dada Boat the two were seen exhibiting the ‘crazy dance’ accompanied with extra energy.

The new music and dance craze in Ghana now is ‘One Corner’ and majority of Ghanaians are obsessed with it.

The dance is accompanied with superfluous energy that requires one to isolate him or herself in a corner and perform a sexually stimulating dance.

There are already talks that this dance may soon take the dancing and music scene in the whole country with a bang

Both young and old have since been mesmerised by the One Corner fever as they take turns to show off their skills.