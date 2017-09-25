SSNIT fights back: We have over 2,000 issues with $72m knotty software

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says the issues to do with the $72 million software procured to automate its operations are far from over.

SSNIT Director-General, Dr John Kojo Ofori Tenkorang said there are currently over 2,000 issues with the software that have been shared with the vendors.

He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Monday, the two service providers, Perfect Business System and Silver Lake Consortium, have promised to rectify the issues.

Dr Tenkorang likened the current state of the software to a vehicle that travels 30 miles an hour instead of the expected 160 miles an hour.

He was reacting to findings from Joy News’ investigations which revealed the SSNIT software is functioning contrary to initial claims.

The investigations revealed that out of the total 14 modules of the Operating Business System (OBS), only one was found to be challenged.

The findings by Joy News’ Evans Mensah, Kwetey Nartey and host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson contradicted the claim by SSNIT boss that the software was malfunctioning.

Dr Tenkorang had earlier said the entire software was problematic despite the huge money spent to purchase it.

Although he believes the software has brought some relief to the Trust, he said there are some outstanding issues that need to be addressed.

He cited about nine modules which he said have issues that have been shared with the vendors for them to be worked on.

Dr Tenkorang singled out the Benefit module, which he said has 52 issues and the Compliance module, which has 67 outstanding issues.

He also said the Contribution module has 25 issues; Membership module has 4 issues and Business Intelligence module has 58 issues.

The SSNIT boss read a letter from the software vendors dated July 26 which acknowledged the challenges with the system.

“As discussed we will very much like to get a document from SSNIT cataloguing the challenges with the system [for it to be resolved] at no cost to SSNIT,” he quoted the document.

Dr Tenkorang observed the software provided the Trust is a “far cry from what we expected.”