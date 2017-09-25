Sports Minister must bid for CHAN 2018 – Opeele

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Prince Botwe

2017-09-25

Former Tema Youth Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng is pleading with the Minister of Sports , Hon Isaac Asiamah to bid for the 2018 CHAN competition.

This was after the Black Stars B side thrashed their Nigerian counterparts 4:1 in the West African Football Union(WAFU) tournament held in Ghana.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Sport Minister and the president to bid for the 2018 CHAN tournament,” he said.

Ghana failed to qualify for the CHAN competition which was scheduled to be hosted by Kenya. But the country managed to defend their WAFU trophy on home soil.

However, the loquacious Coach believe hosting the CHAN tournament can be the only way we can maintain this crop of talented players in our league since there is no pending competition for the players.

“…The government should help us host the tournament for these boys to exhibit their talent. Look at the way the whole country is happy. Let’s host it , win again and keep the country going ” he said

Adding that, “…There will be money. The country will get foreign exchange. Hosting will help a lot.



…There will be sales at the stadium to boost sales and the business. Apart from the players, hosting it too will help the economy”.

Kenya lost the right to host the CHAN competition after it was discovered by CAF that the country is not adequately prepared for the tournament.

“It was decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the (CHAN) competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country,” a CAF statement said