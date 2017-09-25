Shatta Michy cool with me ‘hosting’ her man in bed – Afia Odo

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

2017-09-25

The lady who was ‘caught in bed’ with Shatta Wale somewhere in the United States has finally open up with her relationship with the dancehall King.

According to the Ghanaian born US-based actress, she only knows Shatta Wale’s wife, Mitchy from a distance but believes she is cool with her ‘hosting’ her man in bed.

Reports put up by ghpage.com has quoted the actress, Afia Odo to have said her friendship with the dancehall King has no amorousity linked to it. The actress was also reported to have admitted taking several photos with the artiste in a bed room whiles on his US tour but nothing intimate happened between the two.

Afia Odo explained that she has been in the snaps of Shatta Wale for very long time and therefore does not believe it’s something Mitchy is worried about.

“Shatta Wale has been in my snaps all this while, I have also been in his as well but nobody said we are a thing. Just a photo from a bedroom and this has got Ghanaians calling me names already”, she said.

The actress also insisted that she simply can’t understand why Ghanaians are making big deal out of mere bed room photos with Shatta Wale whiles other women such as Sista Afia can openly kiss him on stage and get away with it.

Afia Odo added that Shatta Mitchy is not her friend but has seen she [Odo] in several snaps on his husband’s account. Therefore she feels she is comfortable with her hanging around with her man. “Shatta Wale is my best friend and we hang out a lot in the club with friends but there’s nothing going on between us.

I don’t date ‘married men and we didn’t do anything in that photo”, the actress said.