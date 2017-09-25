Shatta Michy all saucy for ‘Go Shoddy’ music video

Music of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-09-25

play videoShatta Michy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506358979_904_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

When Ghpage.com reported that it looked like Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy has done a breast implant, little did we know the main purpose for the breast lift.

As its already a public knowledge, Diamond aka Shatta Michy is gradually riding on Shatta Wale’s fame to find a firm spot for herself in the music industry.

First, they came with “Low Tempo” which was an absolute banger. Now Michy has been featured again on Shatta Wale’s “Go Shoddy” song and the visuals for the song is amazing.

Snippets of the video shoot were posted on Instagram by Shatta Michy and we finally understand why the need for the breast implant.

Shatta Michy displayed massive asserts in the video. If this continues, then we can confidently say Ebony Reigns has finally met her match…lol.