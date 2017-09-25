RTP Awards 2017: UTV grabs nine nominations

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

United Television (UTV), one of Ghana’s first free-to-air nationwide televisions, has received nine nominations at this year’s edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards, BEATWAVES has gathered.

UTV has been a major force to reckon with in the media landscape barely four years in its existence. It has also churned out insightful and compelling programming, with focus on excellent delivery on air.

The nominees for this year’s awards were unveiled at a ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra last Tuesday.

Tweneboah Kodua, UTV morning show (Adekye Nsroma) host, has been nominated under TV morning show host of the year. UTV is also up for the TV station of the year, UTV’s Heritage Africa host Adwoa Yeboah Adjei has also been nominated under the female presenter of the year category.

Three of the station’s presenters, Agya Kwabena, Ama Sarpong Kumankuma and Afia Adutwumwaa Morrosa, were nominated for male and female TV newscasters of the year awards. ‘Pa2Pa’, a local television series on UTV, was also nominated for TV local series of the year.

Finally, UTV received nominations in the following categories -TV station of the year, TV morning show of the year, TV programme of the year and TV news programme of the year.

During last year’s edition of the awards, Adjoa Yeboa Adjei walked home with the best TV development show host of the year, while UTV’s morning show, Adekye Nsroma, grabbed the best television morning show of the year.

A popular local television series on UTV, ‘Cow & Chicken’, won TV local series of the year. The media group of the year 2016 also went to Despite Group, owners of UTV.

The RTP Awards recognises outstanding media personalities who exhibit exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.