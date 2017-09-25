Poor pitches making our players injury-prone – Fianoo

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghlaca) President, Cudjo Fianoo, believes the state of poor pitches in Ghana accounts for various injuries sustained by local players which hinders the development of numerous talents on the local scene.

The poor state of pitches across the country has made affects the quality of the game as many players suffer devastating injury which halts the career development.

Speaking on the Football Legends Show last Friday, Mr. Fianoo highlighted the important role pitches play both in the development players and the beauty of the game.

“Pitches are key to the development of the game and a bad pitch can ruin the career of a brilliant footballer, as well as destroying the beauty of the game.

“Ghana is lacking a lot when it comes to good pitches, there few good pitches around the country. Our players are injury prone because our pitches are very bad even the good ones are ‘wishy-washy’ and not up to standard because they are being over used.

“So until we get good pitches the standard of the game will not improve. That is why am excitcied about the ‘One District One Pitch’initiative, which I think will help,” Fianoo stated