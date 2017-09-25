Photos of the lady who went ‘Topless’ for Kwaw Kese in Ho

The young lady undressed top at the full glare of hundreds of patrons <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506348017_373_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese was the guest artiste at this year’s Asogli Yam Festival street carnival in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The main sponsor for the street carnival was “Aben Nsuo’, a popular alcoholic drink in Ghana. The carnival was named “Aben Nsuo Street Carnival”.

After giving the audience and Abodam fans a doze of his good music for almost an hour, Kwaw Kese requested a lady come up to the stage and remove her top for Aben Nsuo drinks and Aben Nsuo T-Shirt.

Without hesitation, one lady jumped unto the stage to the shock of many. The lady who is in her mid-twenties at the command of stunned Kwaw Kese removed her top and displayed her goodies to the whole crowd.

Kwaw Kese took photos with the die-hard fan and gave her the promised prize.

Click "Photos" for more.

