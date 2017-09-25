Obour is a cheat – KOD

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

2017-09-25

Barely twenty-four (24) hours after President of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour also known as Obour replied host of ‘The Zone’ on Starr FM, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), following his comments on the comprehensive research into Ghana Music industry by fact-finding firm, KPMG, the latter has again taken on the Union’s President.

The Radio personality turned Fashion Designer in a long post on his Social Media platforms said Obour’s claim that KPMG’s recommendations about the research conducted into the music industry to help access the contribution of music to Ghana’s GDP is a hullabaloo.

According to the Award winning Fashionista, Obour’s claims speaks volumes about his real personality as a cheat.

He recounted between 2006 to 2008 when he managed Ghanaian duo artistes, Praye and Wutah, the ‘Konkontiba’ hitmaker played two shows with the hiplife duo (Praye and Wutah), but sold the video rights and pocketed the proceeds.

“Obour will still give a concise account of the money! How much have they given to the ageing musicians? How much did he pay KPMG to tell us to have Arts and Culture Desks at our Foreign Missions when other countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa have the blue Print? Did we have to pay a researcher to adopt the Democracy we practice in GH? How much do they pay the musicians for the annual music week as performance fees?

I have hosted the music week three times pro bono, the only time they had to pay me, they gave me a bounced cheque (and Daddy Bosco can attest to this) which still sits in my drawers at Live FM. To leave the running of an institution to elements that have no credibility will never see to the success of that organization.

“How can Obour look out for musicians when he’s the first to cheat them? Between 2006-8, when I managed Wutah and Praye, we played two shows with him, he subsequently sold the video rights and kept the proceeds… How and why have they kept him at MUSIGA all this time?

“I die a little each time I see people going to the aid of our friends in the arts and culture whenever they are down. Really breaks my heart. We need people who genuinely have integrity to lead in every aspect of our national life. We need to change our attitudes…”