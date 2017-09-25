Nea Salamina qualifies for Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Wamanafo Nea Salamina FC, a Division One side based in Wamanafo in the Dormaa East District of the Brong Ahafo Region made history over the weekend by becoming the second team after Aduana Stars, another Dormaa base side, to qualify to play in the Ghana Premier League(GPL) for the 2017/2018 season.

Wamanafo Nea Salamina beat their closest rival Techiman City, who are lying second on the table with 54 points, by 2-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium to stretch their lead on the league log to 58 points.

The match served as a major decider between the two teams, over who would book a ticket into the premier league next season.

The goal was scored in each half in the 44th and 65th minutes by Salamina’s Obeng K. Junior and Prince Atta Antwi.

An opportunity for Nea Salamina to fetch the opener came in the 12th minute when referee Daniel Dorgbetor whistled for a foul in the 18-yard box after striker Obeng Junior was fouled by a Techiman City defender.

Prince Atta Antwi of Salamina, however, failed to convert the penalty kick after the goalkeeper parried off the ball.

The home side had earlier blew many chances away much to the displeasure of their fans until the 44th minute when a good inter positional play between James Asare and Obeng Junior saw the latter volleying the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Frank Boateng in goal for Techiman City.

Back after recess, Techiman City lifted up their game for the equaliser making very dangerous incursions and counter-attacks, orchestrated by Derrick Gyamfi from the right flank together with Isaac Danquah but their efforts were frustrated by the Salamina’s defenders.

The skillfulness, strength, speed, determination and resilience of Salamina again paid off when Prince Atta Antwi’s header beat City’s goalkeeper to seal victory for the home team.

The game was brought to a temporary hold up in the 77th minute by referee Daniel Dorgbetor as supporters begun to hurl sachet water at the goal post area of the visiting team.

A team of Police personnel present helped calm the situation for play to resume.



An onslaught by City’s attackers during the dying embers of the game proved unsuccessful as Salamina stood their grounds and thwarted their efforts till the end of the game.

A shadow of doubt and uncertainty was cast on the encounter, which was hyped by the local media in Dormaa Ahenkro and particularly on Salamina’s chances of qualifying into the premiership.

This was because the disciplinary committee of the FA had recently ruled in favour of Berekum Arsenal in a protest lodged by Salamina, that Arsenal had fielded an unqualified player, Eric Hene, in their match at Berekum some months ago.

This caused the deduction of two points from Salamina points build up to place them just a point ahead of Techiman City at 55 – 54, leaving Salamina with no other choice than to win against Techiman.

A draw could not have helped their chances to the premiership either, as City has one home match to honour in Techiman.