Miss Ghana contestants visit NASCO; Grand Finale is Oct. 7

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

2017-09-25

Inna Mariam Paty is CEO of Exclusive Events Gh with the finalists at Nasco

The grand finale of the 2017 Miss Ghana beauty pageant is slated for October 7 2017; at the Banquet Hall, State House.

In line with activities preceding the finale, Electroland Ghana Ltd, producers and suppliers of NASCO Electronics – the biggest electronics and appliances brand and manufacturer of the latest Allure and Allure Plus NASCO mobile phone – hosted Miss Ghana 60YearsOn contestants.

Miss Ghana Ambassador, Afua Asiedua Akrofi and reigning Mr. Ghana, Archibald Acquaye, together with the contingent from Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd and led by Inna Mariam Patty, were in attendance.

The 20 contestants were briefed about NASCO. They had firsthand experience of the new NASCO mobile Allure/ Allure Plus with a photo-shoot dubbed, “I am the Miss Ghana60YearsOn photo and video” and other NASCO appliances.

On the special photo-shoot with the new NASCO Allure and Allure Plus mobile phones, it was noted that the contestant with the highest likes on photo or video, would be given a special gift from NASCO.

The Miss Ghana Regional queens also had a ‘meet and greet’ session with the staff of Electroland Ghana Ltd led by the Managing Director of NASCO Ghana, the Sales Manager, Vincent Azan- Gbiok and the Marketing Supervisor, Adiza Ibrahim

The Managing Director intimated that, they are thrilled to be a part of the Miss Ghana 60YearsOn and are confident that the strategic partnership will be a mutually beneficial one. The latter would also position NASCO as the number one brand in household appliances and mobile phones.

The Marketing Supervisor, Adiza Ibrahim, emphasized that, NASCO is proud to be associated with a prestigious event like the Miss Ghana 60YearsOn and promised continuous support for the pageant.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

Miss Ghana 60 Years On event is sponsored by National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam’s Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL, and Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP, Primus Water, Pippa’s Health Centre, Hungarian Trade & Cultural Center (HTTC), Hungary Embassy, Nasco Electronics, Special Ice Water, Intercity STC, Akayet Hotel, Global Dream Hotel & Service Apartments, Tang Palace, Aqua Safar Resort, JIL, Amaing U, Hottees, Pokuaa Accessories, Accents & Curve, Queens Touch Décor, Forever Easy, Limpex Impressions, Starbow Airline, Holiday Inn Hotel, Caesars Casino, Asantewaa Premier Guesthouse, Best Western Atlantic Hotel Takoradi, Skyplus Hotel Ho, Samit Hotel, Tyco Hotel, Royal Cozy Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, Eusbet Hotel, Eastgate hotel, Grand Casamora, Raybow Hotel, Lizzy’s Sports Complex, Hottees, Magnum Force Securities, High End Production, Purple Room Lingerie, Palace Superstore, Yummie Noodles, La Chaumiere restaurant, Buka Restaurant, Koko King, La Galette, PadThai Restaurant, Regal Chinese Restaurant, Bush Canteen, Café Mundo, Gold Coast Restaurant, Jamrock restaurant, Flair catering and Pink Panda.