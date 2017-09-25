Kwesi Appiah forced to rethink squad for Uganda clash after Black Stars B WAFU win

Kwesi Appiah, Black Stars Coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506326427_856_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwesi Appiah is likely to introduce some home-based players in his World Cup qualifiers after their excellence in the just ended WAFU Competition.

WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja was the only outfield home-based player in the team that drew at home to Congo and won in Brazzaville in the reverse encounter.

But there would surely be calls for players like Hearts of Oak duo Winful Cobbinah and Atingah who was rock solid throughout the competition.

Isaac Twum who ended up as the best player of the competition plays for Inter Allies and should be in contention also for his debut call up too.

Several other plays did enough to at least earn a place on the place to Kampala as the stars go in search of victory and hope that Congo pulls off a miracle in Alexandria.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for World Cup qualifiers later this week with some big names expected to be left out of the team.

